Why PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.86, to imply an increase of 0.30% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The PBF share’s 52-week high remains $49.00, putting it -14.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.20. The company has a valuation of $5.50B, with an average of 1.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

After registering a 0.30% upside in the latest session, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.18 this Thursday, 07/20/23, jumping 0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.42%, and 6.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.10%. Short interest in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) saw shorts transact 11.27 million shares and set a 4.51 days time to cover.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PBF Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) shares are 5.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -62.63% against -31.70%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -63.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PBF Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 1.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

PBF Energy Inc. insiders hold 10.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.71% of the shares at 98.35% float percentage. In total, 87.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.86 million shares (or 10.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $600.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 12.11 million shares, or about 9.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $525.06 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.6 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $146.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.56 million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about 155.58 million.