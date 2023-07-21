Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Up 21.35% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s traded shares stood at 12.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.88, to imply a decrease of -3.01% or -$0.68 in intraday trading. The TOST share’s 52-week high remains $27.00, putting it -23.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.65. The company has a valuation of $11.99B, with an average of 10.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Toast Inc. (TOST), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TOST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

After registering a -3.01% downside in the last session, Toast Inc. (TOST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.00 this Thursday, 07/20/23, dropping -3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.55%, and 1.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.35%. Short interest in Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) saw shorts transact 26.8 million shares and set a 3.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.08, implying an increase of 9.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TOST has been trading -37.11% off suggested target high and 17.73% from its likely low.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Toast Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Toast Inc. (TOST) shares are 7.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.78% against 18.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.30% this quarter before jumping 36.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $941.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $675 million and $721.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.40% before jumping 38.80% in the following quarter.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Toast Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Toast Inc. insiders hold 4.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.64% of the shares at 87.81% float percentage. In total, 83.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 29.87 million shares (or 8.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $530.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 28.88 million shares, or about 8.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $512.68 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Toast Inc. (TOST) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 19.72 million shares. This is just over 5.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $355.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.14 million, or 3.07% of the shares, all valued at about 197.74 million.