This Week’s -54.09% Loss In BioNexus Gene Lab Corp Common stock (NASDAQ: BGLC) Taught Us Something New

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp Common stock (NASDAQ:BGLC)’s traded shares stood at 6.28 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.95, to imply an increase of 22.18% or $1.08 in intraday trading. The BGLC share’s 52-week high remains $17.88, putting it -200.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.96. The company has a valuation of $158.08M, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 60.41K shares over the past 3 months.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp Common stock (NASDAQ:BGLC) trade information

After registering a 22.18% upside in the latest session, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp Common stock (BGLC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.20 this Thursday, 07/20/23, jumping 22.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -54.09%, and 3.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.81%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BGLC Dividends

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp Common stock has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioNexus Gene Lab Corp Common stock has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp Common stock (NASDAQ:BGLC)’s Major holders

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp Common stock insiders hold 64.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.