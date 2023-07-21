This Is A Time To Build A Position In Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.77, to imply a decrease of -1.24% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The FRO share’s 52-week high remains $19.29, putting it -30.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.11. The company has a valuation of $3.47B, with an average of 1.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Frontline plc (FRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.82.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) trade information

After registering a -1.24% downside in the latest session, Frontline plc (FRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.22 this Thursday, 07/20/23, dropping -1.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.18%, and -2.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.71%. Short interest in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) saw shorts transact 5.0 million shares and set a 1.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.38, implying an increase of 65.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $302.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRO has been trading -1944.69% off suggested target high and -15.1% from its likely low.

Frontline plc (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Frontline plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Frontline plc (FRO) shares are 8.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.95% against -16.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 290.50% this quarter before falling -27.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $334.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $212.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $154.21 million and $382.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 117.20% before dropping -44.50% in the following quarter.

FRO Dividends

Frontline plc has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Frontline plc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.92, with the share yield ticking at 12.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Frontline plc insiders hold 35.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.00% of the shares at 82.64% float percentage. In total, 53.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.25 million shares (or 2.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $103.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Barclays Plc with 6.05 million shares, or about 2.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $100.14 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Frontline plc (FRO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.73 million shares. This is just over 1.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 23.88 million.