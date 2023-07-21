This Is A Time To Build A Position In Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s traded shares stood at 5.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $114.99, to imply a decrease of -2.52% or -$2.97 in intraday trading. The COF share’s 52-week high remains $123.09, putting it -7.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $83.93. The company has a valuation of $44.94B, with an average of 2.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give COF a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.22.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) trade information

After registering a -2.52% downside in the last session, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 118.96 this Thursday, 07/20/23, dropping -2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.71%, and 5.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.70%. Short interest in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) saw shorts transact 7.97 million shares and set a 2.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $113.11, implying a decrease of -1.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $72.00 and $145.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COF has been trading -26.1% off suggested target high and 37.39% from its likely low.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Capital One Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) shares are 12.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.26% against -8.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -35.10% this quarter before falling -19.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $9.12 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.28 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.23 billion and $8.8 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.80% before jumping 5.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -33.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.60% annually.

COF Dividends

Capital One Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out on July 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Capital One Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s Major holders

Capital One Financial Corporation insiders hold 1.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.54% of the shares at 91.52% float percentage. In total, 90.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 35.17 million shares (or 9.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.38 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 31.56 million shares, or about 8.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.03 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 23.54 million shares. This is just over 6.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.19 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.6 million, or 3.04% of the shares, all valued at about 1.08 billion.