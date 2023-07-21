The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Has Advanced 83.40% In 2023; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $105.00?

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s traded shares stood at 5.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $84.40, to imply a decrease of -4.43% or -$3.91 in intraday trading. The TTD share’s 52-week high remains $91.66, putting it -8.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.43. The company has a valuation of $40.79B, with an average of 8.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give TTD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

After registering a -4.43% downside in the last session, The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 91.66 this Thursday, 07/20/23, dropping -4.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.00%, and 11.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 88.27%. Short interest in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) saw shorts transact 13.78 million shares and set a 4.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $77.56, implying a decrease of -8.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $105.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTD has been trading -24.41% off suggested target high and 66.82% from its likely low.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Trade Desk Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) shares are 84.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.19% against 20.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.00% this quarter before jumping 11.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $454.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $478.54 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $376.96 million and $386.15 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.60% before jumping 23.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -61.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.00% annually.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Trade Desk Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

The Trade Desk Inc. insiders hold 0.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.07% of the shares at 77.80% float percentage. In total, 77.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 45.83 million shares (or 10.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.79 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 41.17 million shares, or about 9.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.51 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 13.53 million shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $606.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.37 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 540.47 million.