Stock Of Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) Dropped By -17.34 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.45, to imply an increase of 10.64% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The BBLG share’s 52-week high remains $59.10, putting it -3975.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $4.12M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 168.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBLG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Bone Biologics Corp.

After registering a 10.64% upside in the latest session, Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4700 this Thursday, 07/20/23, jumping 10.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.20%, and -17.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.87%. Short interest in Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) saw shorts transact 13040.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.13, implying an increase of 71.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.25 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBLG has been trading -451.72% off suggested target high and -55.17% from its likely low.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corporation has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bone Biologics Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Walleye Capital LLC with 26872.0 shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.21 million.