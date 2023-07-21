Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Fell -69.95% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.32, to imply an increase of 0.80% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The SBSW share’s 52-week high remains $12.44, putting it -69.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.96. The company has a valuation of $5.19B, with an average of 3.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SBSW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

After registering a 0.80% upside in the latest session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.45 this Thursday, 07/20/23, jumping 0.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.06%, and 9.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.35%. Short interest in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw shorts transact 12.09 million shares and set a 3.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.80, implying an increase of 25.31% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.93 and $16.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBSW has been trading -125.41% off suggested target high and 18.99% from its likely low.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sibanye Stillwater Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shares are -35.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.25% against 8.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -27.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -42.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.54% annually.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.58, with the share yield ticking at 7.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Sibanye Stillwater Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.71% of the shares at 8.71% float percentage. In total, 8.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.5 million shares (or 0.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Condire Management, LP with 3.79 million shares, or about 0.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $31.54 million.

We also have Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and Sprott Gold Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund holds roughly 2.6 million shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.86 million, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about 19.87 million.