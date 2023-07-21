Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) After -5.77% Decline From High?

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)’s traded shares stood at 5.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $99.01, to imply an increase of 0.14% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The RY share’s 52-week high remains $104.72, putting it -5.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $83.63. The company has a valuation of $137.70B, with an average of 1.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 828.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Royal Bank of Canada (RY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.1.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) trade information

After registering a 0.14% upside in the last session, Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 99.28 this Thursday, 07/20/23, jumping 0.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.88%, and 4.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.31%. Short interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) saw shorts transact 7.48 million shares and set a 12.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $96.00, implying a decrease of -3.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $96.00 and $96.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RY has been trading 3.04% off suggested target high and 3.04% from its likely low.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Royal Bank of Canada share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) shares are -0.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.52% against 1.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.30% this quarter before falling -0.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $10.24 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.36 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.1 billion and $9.45 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.50% before jumping 9.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 0.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.50% annually.

RY Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Royal Bank of Canada has a forward dividend ratio of 3.96, with the share yield ticking at 4.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)’s Major holders

Royal Bank of Canada insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.39% of the shares at 49.39% float percentage. In total, 49.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 73.88 million shares (or 5.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.06 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 69.43 million shares, or about 4.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6.53 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 18.51 million shares. This is just over 1.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.89 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.69 million, or 0.77% of the shares, all valued at about 1.01 billion.