Should Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Rally After -16.74% Drop From High?

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s traded shares stood at 5.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.88, to imply an increase of 1.43% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The CTRA share’s 52-week high remains $31.38, putting it -16.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.25. The company has a valuation of $21.14B, with an average of 6.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CTRA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 18 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

After registering a 1.43% upside in the last session, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.09 this Thursday, 07/20/23, jumping 1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.63%, and 9.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.05%. Short interest in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) saw shorts transact 30.59 million shares and set a 3.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.20, implying an increase of 10.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTRA has been trading -45.09% off suggested target high and 6.99% from its likely low.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coterra Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) shares are 10.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.20% against -26.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -69.60% this quarter before falling -65.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -33.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.31 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.43 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.57 billion and $2.52 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -48.90% before dropping -43.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 79.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 121.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.26% annually.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coterra Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.10, with the share yield ticking at 7.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.