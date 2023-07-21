Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Down -17.58% Year-To-Date

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.77, to imply a decrease of -0.48% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The BTU share’s 52-week high remains $32.89, putting it -51.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.71. The company has a valuation of $3.23B, with an average of 2.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $British American Tobacco Indus.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

After registering a -0.48% downside in the latest session, Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.00 this Thursday, 07/20/23, dropping -0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.39%, and 1.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.58%. Short interest in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) saw shorts transact 18.27 million shares and set a 5.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.00, implying an increase of 19.37% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTU has been trading -37.8% off suggested target high and -14.84% from its likely low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Peabody Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares are -20.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.21% against -10.00%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out on July 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Peabody Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.30, with the share yield ticking at 1.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Peabody Energy Corporation insiders hold 0.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.90% of the shares at 73.12% float percentage. In total, 72.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Elliott Investment Management L.p.. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 21.11 million shares (or 14.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $540.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 12.33 million shares, or about 8.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $315.68 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 3.74 million shares. This is just over 2.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $102.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.5 million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about 92.49 million.