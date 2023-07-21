Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) Shares Fall By -4.55 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.68, to imply a decrease of -5.62% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The OTLK share’s 52-week high remains $2.03, putting it -20.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $459.92M, with an average of 1.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

After registering a -5.62% downside in the last session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8499 this Thursday, 07/20/23, dropping -5.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.55%, and -5.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.56%. Short interest in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw shorts transact 16.77 million shares and set a 9.84 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 74.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OTLK has been trading -495.24% off suggested target high and -167.86% from its likely low.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 37.50% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.72 million.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 60.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.76% of the shares at 27.39% float percentage. In total, 10.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.07 million shares (or 3.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 6.01 million shares, or about 2.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $6.55 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.49 million shares. This is just over 1.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.38 million, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about 2.59 million.