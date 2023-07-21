Now Is The Time To Build A Position In ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.68, to imply a decrease of -2.31% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The RETO share’s 52-week high remains $13.20, putting it -685.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $13.02M, with an average of 1.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 292.49K shares over the past 3 months.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

After registering a -2.31% downside in the latest session, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8000 this Thursday, 07/20/23, dropping -2.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.54%, and 52.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.02%. Short interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw shorts transact 10700.0 shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 2243.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3768.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 22427.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37677.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 808.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 1357.0.