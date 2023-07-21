Now Is The Time To Build A Position In New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.03, to imply an increase of 5.34% or $2.43 in intraday trading. The EDU share’s 52-week high remains $47.10, putting it 1.94% up since that peak but still an impressive 64.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.01. The company has a valuation of $7.85B, with an average of 1.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EDU a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.51.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

After registering a 5.34% upside in the latest session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.43 this Thursday, 07/20/23, jumping 5.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.22%, and 25.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.95%. Short interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw shorts transact 5.75 million shares and set a 3.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56.36, implying an increase of 14.78% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $70.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDU has been trading -45.74% off suggested target high and 20.88% from its likely low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares are 7.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 353.23% against 20.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 154.30% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $818.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $956.62 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $524.02 million and $675.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 56.20% before jumping 41.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -445.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.81% annually.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on July 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders hold 1.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.51% of the shares at 42.32% float percentage. In total, 41.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.42 million shares (or 3.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $259.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. with 4.3 million shares, or about 2.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $205.62 million.

We also have ACAP Strategic Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ACAP Strategic Fund holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 0.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.73 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 34.81 million.