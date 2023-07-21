Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $97.58, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.76 in intraday trading. The LYV share’s 52-week high remains $99.66, putting it -2.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $64.25. The company has a valuation of $21.94B, with an average of 1.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) trade information

After registering a 0.78% upside in the latest session, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 97.98 this Thursday, 07/20/23, jumping 0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.30%, and 10.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.92%. Short interest in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) saw shorts transact 12.71 million shares and set a 6.92 days time to cover.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Live Nation Entertainment Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) shares are 33.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.50% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.00% this quarter before falling -18.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $4.95 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.53 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.43 billion and $5.1 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.70% before jumping 28.20% in the following quarter.

LYV Dividends

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has its next earnings report out on July 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s Major holders

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. insiders hold 32.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.13% of the shares at 106.18% float percentage. In total, 72.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 18.65 million shares (or 8.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.82 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.97 million shares, or about 5.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.27 billion.

We also have Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Principal Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 5.19 million shares. This is just over 2.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $507.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.92 million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about 480.68 million.