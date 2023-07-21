Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s traded shares stood at 3.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.86, to imply an increase of 52.40% or $3.39 in intraday trading. The EVLO share’s 52-week high remains $65.80, putting it -567.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 95.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.49. The company has a valuation of $163.92M, with an average of 1.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 778.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EVLO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$3.3.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

After registering a 52.40% upside in the last session, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.45 this Thursday, 07/20/23, jumping 52.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 167.21%, and 180.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.38%. Short interest in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) saw shorts transact 0.39 million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evelo Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) shares are -57.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.66% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 58.80% this quarter before jumping 41.40% for the next one.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evelo Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 0.81 million shares, or about 0.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.93 million.