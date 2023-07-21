How Much Is Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s traded shares stood at 2.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $119.73, to imply a decrease of -0.20% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The CPA share’s 52-week high remains $120.00, putting it -0.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $62.80. The company has a valuation of $4.77B, with an average of 1.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 522.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CPA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.09.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) trade information

After registering a -0.20% downside in the last session, Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 120.82 this Thursday, 07/20/23, dropping -0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.59%, and 9.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.96%. Short interest in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) saw shorts transact 2.09 million shares and set a 4.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $150.00, implying an increase of 20.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $124.00 and $165.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPA has been trading -37.81% off suggested target high and -3.57% from its likely low.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Copa Holdings S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) shares are 30.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 88.86% against 20.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 865.60% this quarter before jumping 46.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $788.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $872.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $693.39 million and $809.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.80% before jumping 7.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 730.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.57% annually.

CPA Dividends

Copa Holdings S.A. has its next earnings report out on August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Copa Holdings S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.28, with the share yield ticking at 2.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s Major holders

Copa Holdings S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 122.29% of the shares at 122.29% float percentage. In total, 122.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.02 million shares (or 14.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $371.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 3.66 million shares, or about 12.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $337.84 million.

We also have New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard International Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, New World Fund, Inc. holds roughly 2.57 million shares. This is just over 9.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $237.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 million, or 3.53% of the shares, all valued at about 92.59 million.