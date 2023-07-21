GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Could See A -35.35% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.47, to imply a decrease of -16.26% or -$0.87 in intraday trading. The GP share’s 52-week high remains $6.05, putting it -35.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.67. The company has a valuation of $137.68M, with an average of 3.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 682.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

After registering a -16.26% downside in the latest session, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.05 this Thursday, 07/20/23, dropping -16.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.49%, and 67.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 158.47%. Short interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) saw shorts transact 0.69 million shares and set a 11.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 36.14% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GP has been trading -78.97% off suggested target high and -34.23% from its likely low.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GreenPower Motor Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) shares are 28.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.25% against 6.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.10% this quarter before jumping 53.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 114.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $16.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.24 million.

GP Dividends

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. insiders hold 26.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.22% of the shares at 11.20% float percentage. In total, 8.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC . As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 59080.0 shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 11083.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49651.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5005.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 22422.0.