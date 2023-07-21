Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Down Almost -2.50% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.80, to imply a decrease of -0.04% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The GPK share’s 52-week high remains $27.56, putting it -15.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.46. The company has a valuation of $7.33B, with an average of 3.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GPK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.73.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) trade information

After registering a -0.04% downside in the latest session, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.50 this Thursday, 07/20/23, dropping -0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.04%, and -2.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.97%. Short interest in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) saw shorts transact 17.13 million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.92, implying an increase of 20.45% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPK has been trading -47.06% off suggested target high and 3.36% from its likely low.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Graphic Packaging Holding Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) shares are 7.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.76% against -1.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.70% this quarter before jumping 13.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $2.5 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.57 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.36 billion and $2.45 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.80% before jumping 4.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 146.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.98% annually.

GPK Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has its next earnings report out on August 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 1.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s Major holders

Graphic Packaging Holding Company insiders hold 1.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.71% of the shares at 102.91% float percentage. In total, 101.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 31.37 million shares (or 10.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $748.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 16.38 million shares, or about 5.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $390.56 million.

We also have Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund holds roughly 11.66 million shares. This is just over 3.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $278.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.32 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 222.22 million.