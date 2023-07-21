Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX)’s traded shares stood at 21.93 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.83, to imply an increase of 22.45% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The FRTX share’s 52-week high remains $4.64, putting it -459.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $4.03M, with an average of 59370.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 302.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorpor.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) trade information

After registering a 22.45% upside in the latest session, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9700 this Thursday, 07/20/23, jumping 22.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.36%, and 12.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.44%. Short interest in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 93.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRTX has been trading -1345.78% off suggested target high and -1345.78% from its likely low.

FRTX Dividends

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX)’s Major holders

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.58% of the shares at 2.60% float percentage. In total, 2.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Telemetry Investments, L.L.C.. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 65000.0 shares (or 1.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97500.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 30300.0 shares, or about 0.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $19998.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 27779.0 shares. This is just over 0.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41668.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7100.0, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 12709.0.