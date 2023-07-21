Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Has Dropped -9.83% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s traded shares stood at 4.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.18, to imply an increase of 0.58% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The FIS share’s 52-week high remains $105.16, putting it -71.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.57. The company has a valuation of $36.53B, with an average of 4.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FIS a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) trade information

After registering a 0.58% upside in the last session, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.43 this Thursday, 07/20/23, jumping 0.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.60%, and 11.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.83%. Short interest in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) saw shorts transact 10.89 million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.00, implying an increase of 12.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $81.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FIS has been trading -32.4% off suggested target high and 1.93% from its likely low.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fidelity National Information Services Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) shares are -12.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.53% against 12.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.50% this quarter before falling -11.50% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $3.71 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.59 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.72 billion and $3.61 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.30% before dropping -0.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.26% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -10.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.06% annually.

FIS Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.08, with the share yield ticking at 3.40% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.