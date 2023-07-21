Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s traded shares stood at 4.94 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.27, to imply a decrease of -7.47% or -$5.43 in intraday trading. The NET share’s 52-week high remains $80.99, putting it -20.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.37. The company has a valuation of $22.69B, with an average of 4.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cloudflare Inc. (NET), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give NET a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Energy Transfer LP.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

After registering a -7.47% downside in the last session, Cloudflare Inc. (NET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 76.07 this Thursday, 07/20/23, dropping -7.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.52%, and 0.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.79%. Short interest in Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) saw shorts transact 18.14 million shares and set a 3.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.00, implying a decrease of -12.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $82.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NET has been trading -21.9% off suggested target high and 43.51% from its likely low.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cloudflare Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cloudflare Inc. (NET) shares are 52.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 153.85% against 18.50%.

NET Dividends

Cloudflare Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cloudflare Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

Cloudflare Inc. insiders hold 0.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.65% of the shares at 86.49% float percentage. In total, 85.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 32.33 million shares (or 11.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.99 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 26.31 million shares, or about 9.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.62 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cloudflare Inc. (NET) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 11.02 million shares. This is just over 3.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $679.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.22 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 371.61 million.