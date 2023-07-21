Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Stock?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s traded shares stood at 3.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.75, to imply a decrease of -0.36% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The MGM share’s 52-week high remains $50.11, putting it -0.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.20. The company has a valuation of $18.37B, with an average of 4.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for MGM Resorts International (MGM), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MGM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.53.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

After registering a -0.36% downside in the last session, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.11 this Thursday, 07/20/23, dropping -0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.55%, and 15.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.37%. Short interest in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw shorts transact 10.21 million shares and set a 2.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56.74, implying an increase of 12.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46.90 and $64.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MGM has been trading -28.64% off suggested target high and 5.73% from its likely low.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MGM Resorts International share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares are 29.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.41% against 1.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,666.70% this quarter before jumping 139.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $3.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.84 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.26 billion and $3.42 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.00% before jumping 12.30% in the following quarter.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MGM Resorts International has a forward dividend ratio of 0.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

MGM Resorts International insiders hold 17.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.92% of the shares at 82.78% float percentage. In total, 67.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.0 million shares (or 9.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.51 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.94 million shares, or about 6.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $974.44 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 10.5 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $352.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.33 million, or 2.50% of the shares, all valued at about 312.75 million.