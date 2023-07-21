Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 8.50% Gain

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.29, to imply an increase of 9.84% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BJDX share’s 52-week high remains $1.53, putting it -427.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $6.03M, with an average of 5.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BJDX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) trade information

After registering a 9.84% upside in the latest session, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3000 this Thursday, 07/20/23, jumping 9.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.50%, and 29.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.83%. Short interest in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 90.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BJDX has been trading -1279.31% off suggested target high and -589.66% from its likely low.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) shares are -39.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.33% against 8.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.00% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 574.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $420k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $420k.

BJDX Dividends

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s Major holders

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. insiders hold 44.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.40% of the shares at 2.53% float percentage. In total, 1.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 36500.0 shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14935.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 29139.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $11923.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 17639.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11737.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15899.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 6040.0.