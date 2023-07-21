At $561.63 Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Is Worth A Gamble

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $561.63, to imply an increase of 0.84% or $4.67 in intraday trading. The COST share’s 52-week high remains $564.75, putting it -0.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $447.90. The company has a valuation of $243.09B, with an average of 1.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 38 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give COST a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.78.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) trade information

After registering a 0.84% upside in the latest session, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 562.05 this Thursday, 07/20/23, jumping 0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.73%, and 8.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.03%. Short interest in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) saw shorts transact 3.85 million shares and set a 2.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $551.15, implying a decrease of -1.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $475.00 and $610.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COST has been trading -8.61% off suggested target high and 15.42% from its likely low.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Costco Wholesale Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) shares are 19.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.59% against 3.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.80% this quarter before jumping 7.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $77.91 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.7 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 16.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.30% annually.

COST Dividends

Costco Wholesale Corporation has its next earnings report out on September 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 4.08, with the share yield ticking at 0.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)’s Major holders

Costco Wholesale Corporation insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.60% of the shares at 70.75% float percentage. In total, 70.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 39.76 million shares (or 8.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.3 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 31.04 million shares, or about 7.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $17.41 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 13.45 million shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.55 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.23 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 5.74 billion.