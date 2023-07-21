After The Stock Fell -20.00% Over The Week, Is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) Still A Buy?

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply a decrease of -6.45% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The GLMD share’s 52-week high remains $14.18, putting it -1122.41% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $2.99M, with an average of 1.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 254.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GLMD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.5.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) trade information

After registering a -6.45% downside in the latest session, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5000 this Thursday, 07/20/23, dropping -6.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.00%, and -65.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.53%. Short interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) saw shorts transact 12900.0 shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 92.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLMD has been trading -1193.1% off suggested target high and -1193.1% from its likely low.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 52.40% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 46.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

GLMD Dividends

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s Major holders

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders hold 13.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.78% of the shares at 12.51% float percentage. In total, 10.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc.. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 89851.0 shares (or 0.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 13617.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $87114.0.