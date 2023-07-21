Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.81, to imply an increase of 1.58% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The ABCM share’s 52-week high remains $25.32, putting it -6.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.48. The company has a valuation of $3.41B, with an average of 1.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Abcam plc (ABCM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ABCM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) trade information

After registering a 1.58% upside in the latest session, Abcam plc (ABCM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.01 this Thursday, 07/20/23, jumping 1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.38%, and 18.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.02%. Short interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw shorts transact 1.48 million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.86, implying a decrease of -4.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.87 and $31.11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABCM has been trading -30.66% off suggested target high and 20.75% from its likely low.

Abcam plc (ABCM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Abcam plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Abcam plc (ABCM) shares are 50.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.67% against 8.40%.

ABCM Dividends

Abcam plc has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Abcam plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s Major holders

Abcam plc insiders hold 6.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.73% of the shares at 86.40% float percentage. In total, 80.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Durable Capital Partners Lp. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 17.46 million shares (or 7.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $416.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 15.51 million shares, or about 6.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $369.49 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Abcam plc (ABCM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 7.16 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $170.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.67 million, or 2.91% of the shares, all valued at about 159.0 million.