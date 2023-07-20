Why Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPS) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.15, to imply a decrease of -17.92% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ALPS share’s 52-week high remains $6.18, putting it -4020.0% down since that peak but still an impressive -13.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $9.65M, with an average of 1.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 472.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) trade information

After registering a -17.92% downside in the latest session, Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2569 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, dropping -17.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -42.03%, and -79.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.04%. Short interest in Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) estimates and forecasts

ALPS Dividends

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS)’s Major holders

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. insiders hold 44.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.58% of the shares at 1.05% float percentage. In total, 0.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 94400.0 shares (or 0.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14075.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is IEQ Capital, LLC with 55284.0 shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $8242.0.

We also have DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio and DFA U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio holds roughly 1931.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $287.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1243.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 185.0.