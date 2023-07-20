What Could Change After Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) Gains 27.3% From The High-Point?

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.04, to imply an increase of 8.57% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The ELYM share’s 52-week high remains $4.75, putting it -56.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.21. The company has a valuation of $79.86M, with an average of 4800.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ELYM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) trade information

After registering a 8.57% upside in the latest session, Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.09 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 8.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.67%, and 10.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.17%. Short interest in Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) saw shorts transact 32049.999999999996 shares and set a 5.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.50, implying an increase of 32.44% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELYM has been trading -64.47% off suggested target high and -31.58% from its likely low.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eliem Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) shares are -25.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.95% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.30% this quarter before jumping 51.40% for the next one.

ELYM Dividends

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)’s Major holders

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 26.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.47% of the shares at 93.34% float percentage. In total, 68.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.15 million shares (or 48.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bml Capital Management, LLC with 1.66 million shares, or about 6.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.81 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.19 million shares. This is just over 0.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 80918.0, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 0.3 million.