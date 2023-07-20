ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP): Is This The Time To Buy?

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s traded shares stood at 2.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.01, to imply an increase of 20.40% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The TDUP share’s 52-week high remains $3.71, putting it -23.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $314.03M, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 712.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ThredUp Inc. (TDUP), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TDUP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

After registering a 20.40% upside in the last session, ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.02 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 20.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.92%, and 19.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 129.77%. Short interest in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) saw shorts transact 8.23 million shares and set a 10.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.81, implying an increase of 21.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TDUP has been trading -66.11% off suggested target high and 33.55% from its likely low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ThredUp Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) shares are 46.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.39% against -2.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.70% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $81.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $82.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $76.42 million and $65.22 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.20% before jumping 26.80% in the following quarter.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ThredUp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

ThredUp Inc. insiders hold 1.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.88% of the shares at 88.39% float percentage. In total, 86.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.06 million shares (or 26.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 7.81 million shares, or about 25.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $23.52 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 8.06 million shares. This is just over 11.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.0 million, or 4.24% of the shares, all valued at about 9.03 million.