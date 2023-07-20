This Is A Time To Invest In Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR)

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.98, to imply an increase of 9.14% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The AVGR share’s 52-week high remains $1.95, putting it -98.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.42. The company has a valuation of $9.28M, with an average of 72860.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 249.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Avinger Inc. (AVGR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVGR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.49.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

After registering a 9.14% upside in the latest session, Avinger Inc. (AVGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1400 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 9.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.59%, and 57.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.47%. Short interest in Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw shorts transact 65830.0 shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avinger Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Avinger Inc. (AVGR) shares are -20.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.25% against 8.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 61.10% this quarter before jumping 90.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.13 million and $2.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.90% before jumping 11.00% in the following quarter.

AVGR Dividends

Avinger Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avinger Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s Major holders

Avinger Inc. insiders hold 8.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.20% of the shares at 13.27% float percentage. In total, 12.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 4.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 84078.0 shares, or about 0.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $68935.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avinger Inc. (AVGR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 70689.0 shares. This is just over 0.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76697.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58389.0, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about 63352.0.