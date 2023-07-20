TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Added 1.46 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s traded shares stood at 2.2 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.70, to imply a decrease of -1.58% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The FTI share’s 52-week high remains $18.24, putting it -3.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.98. The company has a valuation of $8.01B, with an average of 8.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for TechnipFMC plc (FTI), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FTI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

After registering a -1.58% downside in the latest session, TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.21 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, dropping -1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.46%, and 16.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.24%. Short interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw shorts transact 21.81 million shares and set a 3.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.30, implying an increase of 12.81% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTI has been trading -35.59% off suggested target high and 3.95% from its likely low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TechnipFMC plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares are 42.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,666.67% against 30.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 650.00% this quarter before jumping 500.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.93 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.98 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.72 billion and $1.75 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.20% before jumping 13.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -17.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -171.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.90% annually.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc has its next earnings report out on July 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TechnipFMC plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

TechnipFMC plc insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.00% of the shares at 101.21% float percentage. In total, 100.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 47.88 million shares (or 10.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $845.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 36.84 million shares, or about 8.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $650.84 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 25.76 million shares. This is just over 5.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $455.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.43 million, or 2.59% of the shares, all valued at about 201.95 million.