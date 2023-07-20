SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Up 18.75% Year-To-Date

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s traded shares stood at 4.38 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.56, to imply an increase of 29.14% or $1.03 in intraday trading. The SGMA share’s 52-week high remains $8.50, putting it -86.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.07. The company has a valuation of $22.14M, with an average of 21150.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 289.21K shares over the past 3 months.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) trade information

After registering a 29.14% upside in the latest session, SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.85 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 29.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.35%, and 43.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.75%. Short interest in SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 9.19 days time to cover.

SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) estimates and forecasts

SGMA Dividends

SigmaTron International Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SigmaTron International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s Major holders

SigmaTron International Inc. insiders hold 23.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.61% of the shares at 21.84% float percentage. In total, 16.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 2.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 2.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 98274.0 shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 70800.0, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about 0.32 million.