SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S): Can A Stock Be Up 1.71% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.84, to imply a decrease of -4.32% or -$0.67 in intraday trading. The S share’s 52-week high remains $30.00, putting it -102.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.43. The company has a valuation of $4.73B, with an average of 6.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SentinelOne Inc. (S), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give S a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

After registering a -4.32% downside in the latest session, SentinelOne Inc. (S) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.66 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, dropping -4.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.79%, and -2.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.71%. Short interest in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) saw shorts transact 16.46 million shares and set a 1.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.22, implying an increase of 13.82% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, S has been trading -68.46% off suggested target high and 19.14% from its likely low.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SentinelOne Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares are 5.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.14% against 9.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.00% this quarter before jumping 43.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 26 analysts is $140.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $154.16 million.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 31 and September 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SentinelOne Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

SentinelOne Inc. insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.57% of the shares at 64.33% float percentage. In total, 63.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.65 million shares (or 14.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $516.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 19.68 million shares, or about 8.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $293.26 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 8.55 million shares. This is just over 3.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $127.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.03 million, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about 104.73 million.