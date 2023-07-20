Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Stock Has Gained 77.80% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s traded shares stood at 25.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.86, to imply an increase of 16.36% or $2.23 in intraday trading. The RXRX share’s 52-week high remains $14.99, putting it 5.49% up since that peak but still an impressive 71.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.54. The company has a valuation of $3.19B, with an average of 18.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RXRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

After registering a 16.36% upside in the last session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.75 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 16.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.29%, and 77.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 105.71%. Short interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) saw shorts transact 18.54 million shares and set a 8.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.13, implying a decrease of -4.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RXRX has been trading -120.68% off suggested target high and 43.25% from its likely low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) shares are 72.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.41% against 12.60%.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 7.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.30% of the shares at 93.25% float percentage. In total, 86.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 25.14 million shares (or 13.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $167.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 10.93 million shares, or about 5.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $72.93 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 4.44 million shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.63 million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about 34.11 million.