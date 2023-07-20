Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Slid -0.63% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.64, to imply a decrease of -0.02% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The PAA share’s 52-week high remains $14.78, putting it -0.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.17. The company has a valuation of $10.50B, with an average of 3.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PAA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

After registering a -0.02% downside in the latest session, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.71 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, dropping -0.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.63%, and 9.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.46%. Short interest in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) saw shorts transact 15.4 million shares and set a 3.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.32, implying an increase of 10.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAA has been trading -50.27% off suggested target high and 4.37% from its likely low.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plains All American Pipeline L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) shares are 20.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.76% against 11.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.00% this quarter before falling -21.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $15.86 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.26 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.36 billion and $14.34 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.10% before jumping 6.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 116.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.00% annually.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.07, with the share yield ticking at 7.31% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. insiders hold 35.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.12% of the shares at 66.56% float percentage. In total, 43.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 62.84 million shares (or 9.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $783.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 29.04 million shares, or about 4.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $362.17 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 58.94 million shares. This is just over 8.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $731.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.73 million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about 170.57 million.