Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Stocks Fall -10.41% YTD; What Next For It?

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s traded shares stood at 3.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.57, to imply an increase of 22.03% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The KTTA share’s 52-week high remains $1.54, putting it -170.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $12.13M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 128.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KTTA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) trade information

After registering a 22.03% upside in the latest session, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6319 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 22.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.11%, and 17.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.41%. Short interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) saw shorts transact 99220.0 shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 71.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KTTA has been trading -250.88% off suggested target high and -250.88% from its likely low.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3,233.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200k.

KTTA Dividends

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s Major holders

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. insiders hold 26.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.56% of the shares at 4.84% float percentage. In total, 3.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92897.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 98248.0 shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $56974.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70171.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 84300.0, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 48885.0.