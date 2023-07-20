Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.23, to imply an increase of 7.59% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The OLO share’s 52-week high remains $14.08, putting it -94.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.74. The company has a valuation of $1.12B, with an average of 2.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Olo Inc. (OLO), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OLO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

After registering a 7.59% upside in the latest session, Olo Inc. (OLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.37 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 7.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.09%, and 2.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.68%. Short interest in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) saw shorts transact 11.3 million shares and set a 9.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.40, implying an increase of 23.09% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.83 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OLO has been trading -65.98% off suggested target high and 5.53% from its likely low.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Olo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Olo Inc. (OLO) shares are 2.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 62.50% against 18.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $53.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $54.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $45.6 million and $46.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.50% before jumping 17.00% in the following quarter.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Olo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Olo Inc. insiders hold 2.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.88% of the shares at 96.55% float percentage. In total, 93.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Raine Capital Llc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 32.22 million shares (or 30.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $238.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Capital Management, LLC with 14.89 million shares, or about 14.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $110.19 million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Olo Inc. (OLO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 8.89 million shares. This is just over 8.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.62 million, or 7.34% of the shares, all valued at about 56.39 million.