Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.45, to imply a decrease of -2.73% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The CPNG share’s 52-week high remains $21.38, putting it -22.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.66. The company has a valuation of $32.17B, with an average of 5.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

After registering a -2.73% downside in the latest session, Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.20 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, dropping -2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.69%, and 1.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.63%. Short interest in Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) saw shorts transact 31.71 million shares and set a 2.9 days time to cover.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coupang Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares are 2.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 600.00% against 19.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 225.00% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $5.73 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.92 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.04 billion and $5.1 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.80% before jumping 16.10% in the following quarter.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coupang Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Coupang Inc. insiders hold 0.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.77% of the shares at 80.44% float percentage. In total, 79.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 426.16 million shares (or 26.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.45 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 123.37 million shares, or about 7.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.16 billion.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 37.27 million shares. This is just over 2.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $651.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.31 million, or 1.52% of the shares, all valued at about 424.96 million.