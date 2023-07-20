Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) -76.68% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares stood at 16.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.18, to imply an increase of 3.48% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The LYFT share’s 52-week high remains $21.52, putting it -76.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.85. The company has a valuation of $4.71B, with an average of 15.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Lyft Inc. (LYFT), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 42 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LYFT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 32 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

After registering a 3.48% upside in the last session, Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.49 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 3.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.47%, and 18.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.53%. Short interest in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw shorts transact 45.02 million shares and set a 3.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.94, implying a decrease of -11.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.60 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LYFT has been trading -88.83% off suggested target high and 37.6% from its likely low.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lyft Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares are -15.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 112.00% against 19.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -107.70% this quarter before falling -70.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $1.02 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 31 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.09 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $990.75 million and $1.06 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.00% before jumping 3.00% in the following quarter.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lyft Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft Inc. insiders hold 12.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.63% of the shares at 94.66% float percentage. In total, 82.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 55.31 million shares (or 14.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $512.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 30.92 million shares, or about 8.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $286.64 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 20.88 million shares. This is just over 5.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $208.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.67 million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about 106.57 million.