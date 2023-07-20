Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Up 50.87% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 52.08% – Here’s What To Do Now

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $75.92, to imply an increase of 7.81% or $5.5 in intraday trading. The LEGN share’s 52-week high remains $75.45, putting it 0.62% up since that peak but still an impressive 50.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.30. The company has a valuation of $11.93B, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 753.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LEGN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.69.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

After registering a 7.81% upside in the latest session, Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 75.98 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 7.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.03%, and 5.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.08%. Short interest in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) saw shorts transact 5.97 million shares and set a 7.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $84.50, implying an increase of 10.15% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $76.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEGN has been trading -18.55% off suggested target high and -0.11% from its likely low.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Legend Biotech Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) shares are 40.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -90.77% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -130.00% this quarter before falling -188.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 105.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $54.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.65 million.

LEGN Dividends

Legend Biotech Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Legend Biotech Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders

Legend Biotech Corporation insiders hold 1.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.27% of the shares at 39.83% float percentage. In total, 39.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 16.39 million shares (or 9.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.24 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HHLR Advisors, LTD with 5.13 million shares, or about 3.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $389.55 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3.4 million shares. This is just over 2.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $257.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 million, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about 136.67 million.