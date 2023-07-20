Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC): Is This The Time To Buy?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.04, to imply a decrease of -2.14% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The KGC share’s 52-week high remains $5.57, putting it -10.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.08. The company has a valuation of $6.39B, with an average of 8.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KGC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

After registering a -2.14% downside in the latest session, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.23 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, dropping -2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.56%, and 8.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.23%. Short interest in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) saw shorts transact 14.43 million shares and set a 1.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.10, implying an increase of 17.38% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $7.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KGC has been trading -50.79% off suggested target high and 30.56% from its likely low.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kinross Gold Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares are 10.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.55% against 18.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 166.70% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.01 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $821.5 million and $1.03 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.10% before dropping -2.10% in the following quarter.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kinross Gold Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 2.33% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Kinross Gold Corporation insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.48% of the shares at 67.66% float percentage. In total, 67.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 146.17 million shares (or 11.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $688.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 44.37 million shares, or about 3.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $208.97 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 73.57 million shares. This is just over 5.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $346.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 45.43 million, or 3.70% of the shares, all valued at about 213.97 million.