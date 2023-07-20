Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) Has Dropped -10.46% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)’s traded shares stood at 19.36 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.08, to imply a decrease of -3.66% or -$0.92 in intraday trading. The KVUE share’s 52-week high remains $27.80, putting it -15.45% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.50. The company has a valuation of $48.76B, with an average of 2.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kenvue Inc. (KVUE), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KVUE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

After registering a -3.66% downside in the latest session, Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.61 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, dropping -3.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.18%, and -7.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.46%. Short interest in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) saw shorts transact 11.03 million shares and set a 3.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.40, implying an increase of 15.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KVUE has been trading -24.58% off suggested target high and -12.13% from its likely low.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $3.96 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.93 billion.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kenvue Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. with 0.14 million shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.8 million.