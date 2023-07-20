It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) At $52.43.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s traded shares stood at 21.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.43, to imply an increase of 2.32% or $1.19 in intraday trading. The CSCO share’s 52-week high remains $52.56, putting it -0.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.60. The company has a valuation of $218.53B, with an average of 18.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CSCO a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.06.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

After registering a 2.32% upside in the last session, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.44 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 2.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.33%, and 0.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.05%. Short interest in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw shorts transact 53.19 million shares and set a 2.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56.44, implying an increase of 7.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $51.00 and $64.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSCO has been trading -22.07% off suggested target high and 2.73% from its likely low.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cisco Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) shares are 9.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.10% against 8.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.70% this quarter before jumping 15.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $15.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.6 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.1 billion and $13.31 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.90% before jumping 9.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 12.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.23% annually.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cisco Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.56, with the share yield ticking at 2.98% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

Cisco Systems Inc. insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.57% of the shares at 76.63% float percentage. In total, 76.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 381.62 million shares (or 9.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.95 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 341.64 million shares, or about 8.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $17.86 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 112.4 million shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.35 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 94.92 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 4.52 billion.