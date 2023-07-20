Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Up 32.82% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 26.04% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s traded shares stood at 23.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.79, to imply a decrease of -0.69% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The ITUB share’s 52-week high remains $6.08, putting it -5.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.89. The company has a valuation of $53.99B, with an average of 16.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

After registering a -0.69% downside in the last session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.98 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, dropping -0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.52%, and -0.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.04%. Short interest in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw shorts transact 25.16 million shares and set a 1.31 days time to cover.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares are 16.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.75% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.30% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $7.61 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.03 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.33 billion and $7 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.80% before jumping 14.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 10.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.30% annually.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 4.20% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.91% of the shares at 17.91% float percentage. In total, 17.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 92.56 million shares (or 1.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $450.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 89.85 million shares, or about 1.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $437.57 million.

We also have Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd holds roughly 26.93 million shares. This is just over 0.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $126.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.48 million, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 72.1 million.