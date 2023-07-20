Is Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) Poised For Further Gains At A 85.01% Distance From The Low?

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI)’s traded shares stood at 6.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.27, to imply an increase of 25.96% or $0.88 in intraday trading. The AHI share’s 52-week high remains $15.52, putting it -263.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $26.07M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AHI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

After registering a 25.96% upside in the latest session, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.93 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 25.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.67%, and 44.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 160.37%. Short interest in Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying a decrease of -42.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AHI has been trading 29.74% off suggested target high and 29.74% from its likely low.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) estimates and forecasts

AHI Dividends

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 3277.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $14124.0.