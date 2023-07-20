How Much Is Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s traded shares stood at 3.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.18, to imply an increase of 6.86% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The UP share’s 52-week high remains $28.80, putting it -1221.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $56.27M, with an average of 1.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 643.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

After registering a 6.86% upside in the last session, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.77 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 6.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 49.32%, and -30.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.83%. Short interest in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) saw shorts transact 1.11 million shares and set a 1.03 days time to cover.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wheels Up Experience Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) shares are -84.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.69% against 8.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.80% this quarter before jumping 10.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $354.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $372.51 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $425.51 million and $381.45 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -16.70% before dropping -2.30% in the following quarter.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.33 million shares, or about 0.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $8.39 million.