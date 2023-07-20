Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI) Surged 27.08% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.85, to imply an increase of 9.32% or $3.91 in intraday trading. The HCCI share’s 52-week high remains $42.80, putting it 6.65% up since that peak but still an impressive 43.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.70. The company has a valuation of $1.01B, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 84.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HCCI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.54.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) trade information

After registering a 9.32% upside in the latest session, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.36 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 9.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.91%, and 25.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.16%. Short interest in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 4.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.67, implying a decrease of -0.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $41.00 and $54.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HCCI has been trading -17.78% off suggested target high and 10.58% from its likely low.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) shares are 27.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.52% against -16.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -44.30% this quarter before falling -33.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $194.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $198.15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $156.65 million and $172.22 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.10% before jumping 15.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 38.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

HCCI Dividends

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc has its next earnings report out between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s Major holders

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc insiders hold 36.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.73% of the shares at 104.65% float percentage. In total, 66.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.1 million shares (or 4.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alliancebernstein L.p. with 1.1 million shares, or about 4.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $50.3 million.

We also have Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 0.6 million shares. This is just over 2.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.59 million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about 27.19 million.