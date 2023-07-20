Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Surged -11.59% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares stood at 22.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.51. The GRAB share’s 52-week high remains $4.03, putting it -14.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.19. The company has a valuation of $13.94B, with an average of 19.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GRAB a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 3.78 this Wednesday, 07/19/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.36%, and 2.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.01%. Short interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw shorts transact 93.17 million shares and set a 5.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.21, implying an increase of 16.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $5.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRAB has been trading -56.7% off suggested target high and 14.53% from its likely low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grab Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares are -11.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.64% against 18.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before jumping 37.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $542.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $576.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $321 million and $382 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 69.10% before jumping 50.90% in the following quarter.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on September 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grab Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Grab Holdings Limited insiders hold 27.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.71% of the shares at 71.38% float percentage. In total, 51.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 709.27 million shares (or 18.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.49 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 313.14 million shares, or about 8.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.1 billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 82.86 million shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $290.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58.92 million, or 1.59% of the shares, all valued at about 206.8 million.