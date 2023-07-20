Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Has Decreased By -83.87 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s traded shares stood at 1.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.82, to imply an increase of 13.75% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The GOSS share’s 52-week high remains $15.19, putting it -734.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $180.16M, with an average of 1.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GOSS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.5.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

After registering a 13.75% upside in the last session, Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8400 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 13.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.64%, and 26.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.13%. Short interest in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw shorts transact 14.36 million shares and set a 5.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.19, implying an increase of 70.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOSS has been trading -724.18% off suggested target high and 17.58% from its likely low.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gossamer Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) shares are -14.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.00% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.40% this quarter before jumping 33.80% for the next one.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.